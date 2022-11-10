PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is being sought after allegedly hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian in Southeast Portland Wednesday night.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 64th Avenue. Portland police said the 33-year-old woman was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

Authorities said the driver did not remain on the scene. No suspect information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 22-300478.

PPB’s Major Crash Team and Forensic Evidence Division is investigating.