PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Old Town on Thursday morning, officials said.

Portland police were called to the scene at NW 2nd Avenue and NW Everett Street around 3 a.m., and several units responded after that. Once there, officers found a two-car crash involving a taxi.

The taxi driver was unconscious and seriously hurt when officials arrived. Medics removed him from the vehicle and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The other driver was also taken to the hospital, but police said she was not seriously injured.

Officials said the two drivers were the only occupants of either vehicle.

A serious crash in Old Town sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on March 10, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB).

While the Portland Police Major Crash Team investigates, NW 2nd Avenue is closed between NW Davis Street and NW Flanders Street. NW Everett Street is also closed between NW 1st Avenue and NW 2nd Avenue.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the PPB Traffic Investigations Unit at 503.823.2103, email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 22-64703.