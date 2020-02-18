Live Now
Driver: Tesla crashed into building due to malfunction

Crashes

The driver suffered minor injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver said a malfunction with his Tesla caused him to crash into a building in Woodland.

Woodland police responded to the scene of an injury collision at the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Sunday. They arrived to find a Tesla sedan crashed into a building along with the car’s injured driver. No one else was hurt, but the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A Tesla Sedan crashed into a building in Woodland on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Woodland PD)

The driver told authorities the Tesla malfunctioned in the midst of driving, causing the vehicle to strike the building. Police say no drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision.

