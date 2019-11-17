Entrapped driver rescued after crashing into tree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was trapped inside a car after crashing into a tree at Cooper Mountain Nature Park on Sunday morning.
The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Southwest Kemmer Road. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue firefighters extracted the driver after about 50 minutes.
The driver was sent to a nearby hospital, however the extent of their injuries is unknown.
It is uncertain what caused the crash.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as this story develops.
