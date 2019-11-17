Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Entrapped driver rescued after crashing into tree

Crashes

It took almost an hour for firefighters to free the driver

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was trapped inside a car after crashing into a tree at Cooper Mountain Nature Park on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Southwest Kemmer Road. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue firefighters extracted the driver after about 50 minutes.

The driver was sent to a nearby hospital, however the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue works to free an entrapped driver on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (TVF&R)

It is uncertain what caused the crash.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as this story develops.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget