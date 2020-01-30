TV Highway crash knocks out power in Aloha, traps driver

A vehicle crashed into a power pole on SW Tualatin Valley Highway in Aloha, Jan. 29, 2020. (WCSO)

TV Highway is closed between SW 198th Avenue and SW 185th Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver crashed a Ford Explorer into a power pole on Wednesday night, knocking out power to more than 2,000 PGE customers in Aloha.

SW Tualatin Valley Highway was closed between SW 198th Avenue and SW 185th Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. SW Shaw Street was also closed along the railroad tracks.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was trapped due to downed power lines.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue freed the female driver by about 8:45 p.m. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear. Firefighters said they had to wait to approach the vehicle until Portland General Electric turned off power to the downed lines.

