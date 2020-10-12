Driver, victim identified in deadly Keizer hit-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 70-year-old victim and a 93-year-old driver who were involved in a deadly hit-and-run have been identified.

Police say 70-year-old Andrew Otho Polston was hit and killed by a car Friday afternoon in Keizer. Polston was riding his bike along Windsor Island Road N around mid-day when he was struck by a 1973 Dodge van, reportedly driven by 93-year-old Robert E. Lindsey.

Sadly, Polston succumbed to his injuries died at the scene.

Lindsey did not stay behind and wait for police. Despite officers later identifying and locating Lindsey, they have not made an arrest.

Keizer police’s traffic team is still investigating the deadly hit and run. Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting.

This is a developing story.