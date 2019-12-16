Driver dies after crashing into tree in Lloyd District

No other vehicles were involved

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was found dead after crashing into a tree in the Lloyd District late Sunday night.

Police responded to the scene at Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Northeast Lloyd Boulevard. Once medical crews arrived, they determined the driver had passed.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash but no other vehicles are thought to be involved. The driver’s identity has not been released.

NE Lloyd Blvd. was closed west of NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for several hours as the Major Crash Team investigated but has since reopened.

