PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Canby man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 205 in Vancouver early Sunday morning, according to Washington State Police.

The crash happened at 3 a.m. on Interstate 205 near Mill Plain.

Edwin Chicas was reportedly heading north in a BMW 428I when officials say he rear-ended a semi-truck which sent his car rolling. According to officials, the BMW came to a rest in the left lane of the interstate where it was struck by a pickup truck.

According to WSP, Chicas died at the scene and the other two drivers were not injured.

Officials said drugs and/or alcohol were involved but did not disclose which driver was impaired. Neither surviving driver was immediately charged.

The investigation is ongoing.