Drivers of 2 cars that went down an embankment on NW Cornelius Pass Road were rescued, January 29, 2023 (TVFR)

Drivers were "okay" but needed help getting out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The drivers of 2 cars that went down an embankment on NW Cornelius Pass Road were rescued after their cars landed in a slow moving creek, officials with TVF&R said.

It’s not clear what caused both cars to go down the 25-foot embankment shortly after 7 p.m. But 911 callers brought fire crews from Hillsboro to help TVFR with the rescue. Ladders were tied together to help get the drivers out.

Officials said the drivers, who were the only people in each car, were “okay but needed assistance getting out.”

Traffic was back to normal by 8:30 p.m.