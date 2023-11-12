PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a McLaren 720S — a sports car worth as much as $300,000 — crashed into the side of an office building at the intersection of Burnside Street and Grand Avenue in Portland’s Kerns neighborhood at approximately 2:54 a.m. Sunday.

Portland Fire and Rescue spokesperson Christine Pezzulo told KOIN 6 News that the firefighter who responded to the scene found one car crashed into the building’s facade. The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. No passengers were said to have been in the car at the time of the crash.

“It was a single vehicle that hit the front of a building breaking out the glass and damaging the facade of the structure,” Pezzulo said.

Video of the scene show that numerous Portland Police Bureau officers responded to the crash. KOIN 6 News reached out to the PPB for more information but did not immediately receive a response. More information will be added to this story when possible.