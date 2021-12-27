DUII driver arrested after smashing into TriMet platform

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An out-of-control driver was arrested after he smashed into a TriMet platform and hit a building Sunday morning, according to officials.

Around 7:10 a.m., Portland police responded to a report near North Interstate Avenue and North Mississippi Avenue.

A witness told KOIN 6 he saw the driver, Stephen Laabs, crash into a barrier at a Trimet platform.

“He tried to turn around and go back this way, but he couldn’t control his steering at all and tried to shimmy his way for 15 to 20 minutes on both sides of the street before he ended up hitting this pole, then hit the building,” said Mike Chamberlin. “That’s when I told him he’d probably had enough driving and stop for the day.”

According to officials, the 39-year-old was not hurt, and he was arrested for Reckless Driving and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.