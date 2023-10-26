PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An intoxicated delivery truck driver veered from I-84 and crashed into the Columbia River near Celilo Park Road at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, authorities say. Oregon State Police told KOIN 6 News that the driver was cited and released for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said that no one was hurt in the crash. The truck was empty at the time of the crash and is still submerged in the Columbia River. A tow truck is scheduled to pull the delivery truck from the river Friday morning.

“Please be mindful of changing conditions as cold weather approaches,” the WCSO said in response to the crash. “Travel the gorge safely.”

The scene of the crash. (Photos courtesy of the WCSO)





In August, two semi-trucks crashed into the Columbia River at almost the exact same location on I-84 at different times between the night of Aug. 25 and early morning of Aug. 26. The semi-trucks were so large that the Oregon Department of Transportation had to temporarily shut down the highway and call in a mobile crane to lift the trucks out of the water.