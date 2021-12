PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver who was under the influence was seriously injured after hitting another car in a high-speed crash Wednesday night, according to officials.

In a Twitter post, the Portland Police Bureau said the driver was speeding down the center lane of Northeast Glisan Street going at least 70 mph, despite icy conditions.

Crash last night in NE Glisan St. The driver of the sedan was going at least 70 mph in the untreated center turn lane when he hit the SUV. The sedan driver was thrown from the vehicle and seriously injured. That driver was later charged with DUII and Reckless Driving. pic.twitter.com/6dz8sSVXvJ — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) December 30, 2021

The driver was reportedly thrown from his sedan after hitting an SUV.

Officials said the driver of the sedan was charged with DUII and Reckless Driving.