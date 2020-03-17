Man arrested for DUII in deadly pedestrian crash

Ivan Cam was arrested for DUII and manslaughter on March 17, 2020. (MCSO)

The victim's identity is not yet known

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after striking and killing a pedestrian on Southwest Barbur Boulevard early Tuesday morning, say police.

The driver reportedly struck the pedestrian around 12:30 a.m. at SW Barbur Blvd and Southwest Parkhill Drive. The driver, identified as Ivan Cam, called police to report the incident himself. Once officers arrived they found the victim laying in the middle of the road, deceased.

Cam stayed at the scene and was cooperative. The 30-year-old was arrested and booked on charges including DUII, reckless driving and manslaughter.

No other information on the victim is available at this time. KOIN 6 will continue to update this story.