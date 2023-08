A crash in Gresham, OR is under investigation on Aug. 18, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash in Gresham is under investigation early Friday morning and officials said a police vehicle was involved.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Northwest Eastman Parkway and Northwest Burnside Road around 3:45 a.m.

According to Gresham Police, a sedan and police vehicle collided sending four people to the hospital, three from the sedan and one officer.

The intersection is currently blocked and officials said it will remain closed until around 7:30.