PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The northbound lanes of the Marquam Bridge shut down early Monday morning after a man was badly injured in a crash involving a semi-truck.

According to Portland police, a person was working on their car on Interstate 5 when they were struck around 5:15 a.m.

Officials said a man suffering life-threatening injuries was rushed to a local hospital. The semi-truck driver reportedly stayed at the scene.

Traffic backs up near Macadam Avenue after a crash closes Marquam Bridge NB on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 (TripCheck).

The crash created a backup for those traveling on Interstate 5 near Macadam Avenue.

The ramp from Interstate 405 southbound to Marquam Bridge is also closed.

It’s unclear when the bridge will reopen, but drivers are being diverted to I-405 northbound.

PPB’s Major Crash Team is handling the investigation.