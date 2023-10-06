PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several police officers responded to a crash in Southeast Portland early Friday morning.

According to police, a sedan that was suspected to be involved in a burglary eluded officers after a traffic stop.

While fleeing, police said the sedan hit a patrol SUV, injuring two officers and the two suspects in the sedan.

Both officers were treated at a hospital and released, officials said, but both suspects are seriously injured.

A large police presence responded to a crash in SE Portland on Oct. 6, 2023 (PPB)

The crash happened near Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard.