Early Sunday crash injures 4 in SE Portland, one critical

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was critically hurt and 3 others were injured in a 2-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday in Southeast Portland.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police were called to the crash on SE 82nd near Foster. They found the 2 vehicles at SE Ellis, officials said.

One person was pinned in and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Three others, who were conscious and talking, were taken to a nearby hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

But officials said the condition of one of the 4 people deteriorated at the hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. None of the names of those involved or what the circumstances were surrounding the crash have been released.

People with information are asked to contact PPB at 503.823.2103 or by email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit. The case number 22-7187.