Eastbound I-84 backed up at I-205 due to crash

Police and medical crews are at the scene of a crash on Interstate-84 at the northbound Interstate-205 exit. November 20, 2019 (Oregon Department of Transportation)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash on Interstate-84 has caused traffic congestion Wednesday afternoon going into the commuting hours. The crash was located at the exit to northbound Interstate-205.

People involved in the crash were taken to the hospital, said Portland Fire. They reported via Twitter that there were “2-3 injured adults” involved in the crash, however all injuries appeared to be minor.

CRASH: I-84 EB is closed at I-205. Avoid the area. No estimated time for reopening. #pdxtraffic #koin6news pic.twitter.com/x4xhdhS9wd — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) November 21, 2019

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route. Traffic on the highway is being rerouted to the southbound I-205 exit, said the Oregon Department of Transportation. Crews are moving the crashed cars out of the way in and have reopened the far left lane to traffic.

