Eastbound I-84 backed up at I-205 due to crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash on Interstate-84 has caused traffic congestion Wednesday afternoon going into the commuting hours. The crash was located at the exit to northbound Interstate-205.
People involved in the crash were taken to the hospital, said Portland Fire. They reported via Twitter that there were “2-3 injured adults” involved in the crash, however all injuries appeared to be minor.
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route. Traffic on the highway is being rerouted to the southbound I-205 exit, said the Oregon Department of Transportation. Crews are moving the crashed cars out of the way in and have reopened the far left lane to traffic.
KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story as it develops.
