Wrong-way driver crash shuts down EB I-84 in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed in Northeast Portland following an early morning crash, according to police.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday near NE Halsey Street. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the collision involved a driver who was headed down the wrong way of the highway near the ramp to southbound I-205.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Police say all eastbound lanes are closed and to avoid the area. KOIN 6 News will update this story when new information is available.

