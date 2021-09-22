SB lanes of I-5, EB SR-14 blocked in WA after crashes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two multi-car crashes in Southwest Washington have closed lanes of I-5 at milepost 28 and 41, Washington State Trooper Will Finn announced via Twitter Wednesday.

At MP 41 near Kelso, a two-car crash has closed the left southbound lane of I-5, Finn said. There are no injuries, but one car is completely overturned and on its top. Drivers should expect delays.

At MP 28 near Kalama, at least one person has died in a two-car crash. The left and center southbound lanes of I-5 are blocked, and drivers should expect delays, Finn said.

Eastbound State Route 14 is also currently blocked as a result of a fatal crash.

According to Finn, a deadly crash occurred on SR-14 near Union Street in Camas. There are no further details about the crash or any victims available at this time.

Finn says traffic is being detoured from Union Street through town. Travelers should avoid the area or expect delays.

This is a developing story.