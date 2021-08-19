EB I-84 closed after fatal crash between 2 cars, motorcycle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A collision involving two cars and a motorcycle resulted in the death of one person, police say.

The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 84 near Northeast 33rd Avenue around 5 a.m. on Thursday. Police confirmed one person was killed, but there is no word on any other injuries.

It is not yet clear what led up to the crash.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, eastbound I-84 is currently closed at Interstate 5 near NE 33rd Avenue. Officials say the eastbound on-ramps from I-5 northbound and southbound are closed as are other eastbound on-ramps. However, the on-ramp to eastbound I-84 at Cesar Chavez Boulevard is still open.

This is expected to be a lengthy closure. Avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE: A serious crash has I-84 EB now shut down before 33rd. The ramp from I-5 to I-84 EB is closed. The right WB lane of I-84 is closed as well. #pdxtraffic #Koin6news pic.twitter.com/bAUbC941Xw — Carly Kennelly (@pdxtrafficgal) August 19, 2021

This is a developing story.