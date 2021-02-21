Elderly Beaverton man killed in hit and run crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 86-year-old Beaverton man was killed in a hit and run crash Saturday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Ray Harvey was walking along SW Clark Hill Road near SW Tile Flat Road in incorporated Beaverton sometime in the evening hours when he was hit by a metallic gold Lexus.

WCSO dispatched deputies to the area around 7:30 p.m. after a motorist in the area reported a man lying near the roadway. When the witness went to check on Harvey, he told WSCO the man was “gravely injured.”

The driver was indentified and the veicle involved was recovered, according to WCSO. No other information about the suspect was released.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to the scene and is leading the investigation.