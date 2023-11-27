Police are asking for public assistance in locating the suspect and vehicle.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police say they are searching for the suspect and vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 72-year-old pedestrian on Friday.

According to police, the collision took place around 6 p.m. at SE Stark St. and 192 Ave., and that the vehicle fled from the scene, traveling north on 192 Ave at high speed.

“Officers and medical personnel tended to the victim, who had been thrown nearly 70 feet from the impact of the crash. The victim was transported to an area trauma hospital where he remains in critical condition. Additionally, responding officers searched for the suspect vehicle but were not successful in those efforts,” police said.

Police are asking for public assistance in locating the suspect and vehicle, which is described as a “white, silver, or gold SUV that should have front end damage as a result of the crash.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719. People can also submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website.