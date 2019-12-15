Elderly woman drives into Gresham Lane Bryant

No one was injured in the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Holiday shopping was brought to a screeching halt after an elderly woman drove through a Lane Bryant storefront in Gresham Saturday afternoon, according to local police.

Window frames were damaged after a car drove into a Gresham Lane Bryant Saturday afternoon. December 14, 2019 (Gresham Police)

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at Gresham Station off of NW Division Street. Gresham Fire said the car drove through the glass windows and didn’t stop until it hit a wall about a third of the way through the store.

Thankfully, no one was injured. There was also no structural damage to the building, according to Gresham Fire. Firefighters checked on the condition of the driver and cleared the scene before handing the case off to police to investigate.

Details about the woman’s identity have not been released by police.

The driver’s son in law drove the car out of the store, said Gresham Fire.

Feeling the last minute holiday rush? Remember, drive through shopping is not an option at most retail stores. Don’t worry, no injuries were reported…expect for this gal, and she’ll be back on her feet in no time! pic.twitter.com/YP90yKTBtZ — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) December 15, 2019

