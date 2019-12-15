Elderly woman drives into Gresham Lane Bryant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Holiday shopping was brought to a screeching halt after an elderly woman drove through a Lane Bryant storefront in Gresham Saturday afternoon, according to local police.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at Gresham Station off of NW Division Street. Gresham Fire said the car drove through the glass windows and didn’t stop until it hit a wall about a third of the way through the store.
Thankfully, no one was injured. There was also no structural damage to the building, according to Gresham Fire. Firefighters checked on the condition of the driver and cleared the scene before handing the case off to police to investigate.
Details about the woman’s identity have not been released by police.
The driver’s son in law drove the car out of the store, said Gresham Fire.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
