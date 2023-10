PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash closed down Highway 43 near Lake Oswego Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to Lake Oswego Fire, the crash happened near South Military Road and South Breyman Avenue and resulted in an injury and a fire.

Authorities said that since the vehicle is electric, it is more difficult to extinguish the fire because of the battery’s heat.

Officials say the fire is close to being extinguished, but the highway will remain closed for an extended period of time.