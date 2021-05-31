2 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Estacada

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least two people died and 4 people hurt in a 3-vehicle crash in Estacada Monday night, Clackamas Fire officials told KOIN 6 News.

The crash happened at the intersection of Redland Road and Springwater Road in Estacada, authorities said. Two people died at the scene and the 4 injured people were rushed to local trauma hospitals. One of those injured was taken by Life Flight.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigator on the crash. No other details are available at this time.

KOIN 6 News will have updates as they develop.