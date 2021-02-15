Family believes father was in car that slid into Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Antonio Amaro Lopez texted his family at around 5 p.m. Sunday to let them know he was on his way home from work.

Amaro Lopez, who works at his family’s restaurant, Amaro’s table in Hazel Dell regularly communicates with his family when he leaves work, and always lets them know when he’s going to be late, his daughter, Abi Amaro said.

But this time, he didn’t come home, she said.

“It turned to 7, 8, and (my mom) texted him again, ‘I’m worried, where are you?’ And no response,” Amaro said.

Amaro said she believes her father may have been the driver in a car that slid off the Glenn L Jackson Memorial Bridge on Interstate 205 into the Columbia River Sunday evening.

The family of Antonio Amaro Lopez tells @KOINNews they believe he is the driver who tragically slid off the I-205 Bridge last night into the Columbia River. They are frustrated with the lack of search effort. More at 10 & 11. Pics: Abi Amaro. Previous: https://t.co/UEEDMbEDvC pic.twitter.com/adCkSXUAuN — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) February 16, 2021

Coast Guard officials confirmed details of the crash on Sunday, but Portland Police took over the investigation on Monday and said no car had been located.

No car found after reports of I-205 bridge crash

“Based on physical evidence and witness statements, it appears a vehicle traveling south on the freeway lost control and went over the guardrail between the Oregon — Washington border and Government Island,” PPB said in a statement.

A boat crew was sent out to conduct a search within the vicinity of the area but did not find the vehicle, said Coast Guard spokesman Michael Clark.

Amaro said her father was driving a maroon Subaru Tribeca that night. Similar to a description a witness told police, she added.

“The police gave us a warning, a heads up that there was an accident on the bridge with a similar coloring,” she said.

Amaro said she has been calling hospitals all over Vancouver and Portland trying to find any leads on her missing father. She said she is frustrated with the police over not being proactive enough in the search.

Lopez is a family man, Amaro said and it is “completely out of character” for him to be gone so long without communicating with his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland Police Officer Garret Dow, Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-5070.