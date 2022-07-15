PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a Hillsboro couple killed in a crash in Astoria is now suing their car maker and several repair shops.

The lawsuit seeks $50 million in wrongful death restitution. The estates of Wenyi Chen and Yuzhi Fei say the couple’s Honda CRV accelerated by itself — causing it to crash through the railing on pier 39 and plunge into the Columbia River back in 2020.

The lawsuit claims the car had accelerated on its own three times before that. The suit states it was taken to Hillsboro Honda twice and Beaverton Honda once for repairs.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the defendents in the lawsuit, along with the repair shops for comment. We have not heard back as of this writing.