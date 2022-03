PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal two-vehicle collision took place just after 8 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 30 off NW St. Helens Street and NW Logie Trail Road in Multnomah County, officials said.

Oregon State Police are investigating the incident.

All lanes of the highway were closed at Logie Trail Road due to the crash, but reopened around 11:15 a.m.

This is an ongoing story.