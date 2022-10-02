PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash on SW Scholl’s Ferry Road knocked out service for thousands of Xfinity customers and caused headaches for Timbers ticket holders on Sunday.

Around 2:30 a.m., a driver crashed into a pole near the intersection with SW Patton Road and burst into flames, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Portland firefighters put the blaze out and found the person dead inside the vehicle.

That crash disrupted Comcast (Xfinity) service to thousands, who lost cable TV and internet access. The Portland Timbers had to turn off all transfers and resales through Seat Geek early Sunday because of the internet outage in the area.

Comcast officials expect all service to be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office who got help from PFR, Gresham PD and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner. The name of the driver has not been released.