Fatal crash closes Hwy 47 in Forest Grove

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died in a crash on Highway 47 in Forest Grove Sunday evening, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation, and road closures around the scene are expected to last for several hours.

Forest Grove Fire initially described it as a serious injury crash where the highway intersects with Maple Street, however, around 8:30 p.m. ODOT reported a fatality.

Highway 47 is closed in both directions for three miles between Elm Street and Poplar Street as authorities investigate the crash.

A detour was set up using Tualatin Valley Highway and and Elm Street, said ODOT.

This is a developing story.