Man dies in head-on crash, road closed in NE Vancouver

Crashes

NE 72nd Avenue is closed between NE 139th and NE 159th streets

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
siren colors generic_271420

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed Friday evening in a head-on collision in Northeast Vancouver.

The Vancouver Fire Department said the collision at NE 72nd Avenue and NE 159th Street around 5 p.m. involved a Mercedes sedan and a Ford van. Firefighters said emergency responders worked for 20 minutes to extricate one of the drivers but he died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said NE 72nd Avenue is closed between NE 139th and NE 159th streets.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Deputies said drivers should avoid the area for at least a couple of hours.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget