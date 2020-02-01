Man dies in head-on crash, road closed in NE Vancouver

NE 72nd Avenue is closed between NE 139th and NE 159th streets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed Friday evening in a head-on collision in Northeast Vancouver.

The Vancouver Fire Department said the collision at NE 72nd Avenue and NE 159th Street around 5 p.m. involved a Mercedes sedan and a Ford van. Firefighters said emergency responders worked for 20 minutes to extricate one of the drivers but he died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said NE 72nd Avenue is closed between NE 139th and NE 159th streets.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Deputies said drivers should avoid the area for at least a couple of hours.

