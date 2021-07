PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Marci Macfarlane stumbled onto a potentially hazardous situation in the Overlook neighborhood in North Portland. A power pole in the neighborhood was illegally tapped into at least twice, creating a fire hazard.

She took video of the electrical cords before PGE disconnected it the first time. But when KOIN 6 News looked on Friday, there were hundreds of feet of electrical cords running through dry brush down to a homeless camp on Going Street.