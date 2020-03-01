Fatal crash closes SE Powell Blvd

The Major Crash Team has been activated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person died in a car crash in Southeast Portland Saturday evening, said the Portland Police Bureau.

Police did not specify how many people died in the crash, or how it happened.

The deadly crash has closed multiple city blocks in the area of 34th Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard as authorities investigate. PPB’s Major Crash Team was called out to assist.

SE Powell is currently closed from SE 33rd to SE 35th.

This is a developing story.