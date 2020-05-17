Fatal crash near Tillamook temporarily closes Hwy 101

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a car crash on Highway 101 north of Tillamook Sunday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Two cars were involved in the fatal crash at milepost 64, just north of downtown Tillamook. Authorities have not released information on how many people were injured, or their identities.

Highway 101 was closed in both directions for a little over two hours as law enforcement conducted a crash investigation. Around 5:30 p.m. one lane was reopened to traffic.

ODOT said the closure is expected to last for a while: “There is no easy local detour. Travelers should avoid the area.”

This is a developing story.