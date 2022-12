At least one person died in a crash on NW Laidlaw Road, December 3, 2022 (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person died in crash on NW Laidlaw Road that will close roads in that area of Washington County “for multiple hours.”

The crash happened around 5 p.m., according to a tweet from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Northwest Laidlaw Road is closed from Kaiser to Bethany during the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.