At least 1 person died in a crash on SE Cesar Chavez near Yamhill in Portland, July 15, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person at a bus stop was hit and killed by a car that rolled over onto the sidewalk and through the bus stop in Southeast Portland, police said.

The crash happened around 6:25 p.m. at SE Cesar Chavez and Taylor. When officers got to the scene they found the person dead at the bus stop.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not hurt, officials said. Neither the name of the driver nor the victim have been released at this time.

This is the 5th fatal crash in Portland in the last 10 days, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov The case number is 23-186008.