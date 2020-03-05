Fatal crash shuts down Highway 47 near Buxton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Highway 47 will be closed for several hours after a fatal crash occurred near the Buxton area.

Banks Fire crews responded to the single-car crash at 6:21 a.m. on Thursday. Traffic headed to or from Vernonia is encouraged to use Timber Road as an alternate route. Avoid the area if possible.

No other information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.

