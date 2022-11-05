PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a crash on Highway 26 and Oregon State Police say they think the weather could’ve been the cause.

At around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Police responded to the two-vehicle crash near milepost 53.

Investigators shared that a Honda, driven by Morgan Martin, 34, was going eastbound when the vehicle left its lane and moved into oncoming traffic.

The Honda collided head-on with a Subaru and Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Subaru’s driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to OSP, weather and road conditions due to the heavy rainfall in the area are believed to be factors in the crash.