Cause of fatal Linn Co motorcycle crash puzzles investigators

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office have launched an investigation into a deadly motorcycle crash north of Albany.

On August 7, Linn County 9-1-1 received a complaint of a motorcycle swerving in and out of lanes on Knox Butte Road in Albany. The caller told emergency officials the operator of the motorcycle had lost control of the vehicle and came close to striking several cars.

The caller reported the motorcycle was last seen headed on Old Salem Road towards Millersburg.

LCSO deputies responded to the area and found that a motorcycle had crashed near NE Conser Road. The operator, Daren Gregory, was unconscious without a pulse. Life-saving efforts made by deputies were unsuccessful. Gregory, 35, was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies noted that Gregory was wearing a full-face helmet and speed was not the primary cause of the crash.

Investigators said they are looking into whether impairment or a medical condition played a role. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.