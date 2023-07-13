It is not yet clear what caused the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Washington County on Thursday, according to local authorities.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash was deadly just before 3:30 p.m., but the victim or victims have not yet been identified. No details on what caused the crash have been released.

Roy Rogers Road is closed from Southwest Scholls Sherwood Road to Southwest Elsner Road as crews from WCSO and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue assess the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.