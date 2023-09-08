Oregon State Police say the crash occurred near milepost 155

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities pronounced one man dead Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash between a truck and a motorcycle on Highway 101 in Lincoln County.

Oregon State Police say the crash occurred near milepost 155 when a Dodge Ram 1500 turned left onto the highway from North Bayview Road and hit a Kawasaki EX motorcycle going through the intersection around 2:15 p.m.

According to police, the driver in the truck, 62-year-old James Semrau, had crossed the northbound lane and struck Alex Gomez, 27, on his motorcycle. The Dodge caught fire due to the crash.

An Oregon State Trooper arrived soon afterwards and extinguished the fire. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene, and Semrau was transported to the local hospital with minor injuries.

Highway traffic was impacted for about three hours during the investigation, which is still ongoing.

