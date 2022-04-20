PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A box truck crashed into a house in northwest Portland while a person was inside on Tuesday afternoon, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, a 20-foot long truck was headed uphill on Hazeltine Street when the brakes stopped working.

For more than 200 feet, the driver was reportedly able to keep the truck from running off the road — but gravity won out. Officials said the truck rolled into a home — crushing the gutter and breaking a window.

PF&R told KOIN 6 News the resident inside was not hurt as they were not near the room struck.