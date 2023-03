Two people escaped with minor injuries from a fiery, head-on crash on Hwy 6 in Forest Grove, March 11, 2023 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Cause of the crash not yet disclosed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people escaped a fiery, head-on crash on Hwy 6 in Forest Grove with “minor injuries” Saturday afternoon, a crash that closed that stretch of road for hours.

Both people were taken by ambulance for treatment of their injuries, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department said.

No other details are available at this time, including the names of those involved, the severity of their injuries nor what caused the crash.

