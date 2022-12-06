A 67-year-old driver died in a 2-car crash at Hawthorne and State in Salem, December 5, 2022 (Salem PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 67-year-old Salem woman died in a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said they were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of State Street and Hawthorne Avenue. Investigators determined the driver of a Chevy Camaro was traveling west on State Street and crashed into a Ford Fiesta driven by Natalie Satalich, who was turning onto Hawthorne Avenue when her vehicle was struck.

After the impact, both cars eventually came to rest near the northwest corner of the intersection. Satalich was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Camaro, a 20-year-old Salem resident, is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

As a result of the crash, Hawthorne Avenue and a portion of State Street was closed for nearly five hours, according to police.

No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.