PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A fire engine was involved in a crash while responding to a service call on Wednesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Delaney Road SE. When officials arrived at the scene, they found a crashed Turner fire engine that had collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the firetruck, who was the only occupant at the time, was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported, MCSO says.

Further details of the collision have yet to be released, but an investigation is ongoing.