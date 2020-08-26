Arrests made after driver crashes into Vancouver home

Firefighters responded to the 2600 block of NE 164th Avenue

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Multiple people were arrested after a driver crashed into a Vancouver home Wednesday afternoon, starting a fire in the car and outside of the house, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 2600 block of NE 164th Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. and found a fire starting in the car and on the side of the house. Vancouver police spokesperson Kim Kapp said officers were at the house serving a search warrant on someone else when the suspect backed up into the house, possibly hitting a natural gas line and then tried to flee.

Firefighters had to turn off the power to the home before they could fight the car fire, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Officials said the flames didn’t get inside of the home. Kapp said the residents were safely evacuated and all suspects were taken into custody.

No one was hurt.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story as soon as possible.

