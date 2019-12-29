Firefighters pull driver from flipped car outside Salem

Firefighters had to extricate a driver from a car after it flipped on its side and became wedged in a ditch along a Marion County road. December 29, 2019 (Marion County Fire District 1)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters had to pull a driver from a car that had flipped over on a rural road east of Salem Sunday afternoon.

Marion County Fire District 1 crews found the car on its side in a ditch on the 7000 block of Sunnyview Road NE around 12:30 p.m. The driver was trapped inside. Firefighters had to stabilize the car and then extricate the driver. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said MCFD1.

The portion of Sunnyview Road where the crash happened has since been cleared and is open to traffic.

MCFD1 did not disclose the cause of the crash.