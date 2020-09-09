Firefighters pull person from crashed vehicle in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters pulled a person from a vehicle involved in a crash Tuesday evening in Beaverton, officials said.
Two vehicles crashed shortly before 6 p.m. on W. Baseline Road at SW 173rd Avenue, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
No other details are available at this time.
