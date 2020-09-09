Firefighters pull person from crashed vehicle in Beaverton

Crashes

The 2-vehicle crash happened at W. Baseline Road and SW 173rd Avenue,

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Firefighters at the scene of a 2-vehicle crash in Hillsboro, Sept. 8, 2020. (TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters pulled a person from a vehicle involved in a crash Tuesday evening in Beaverton, officials said.

Two vehicles crashed shortly before 6 p.m. on W. Baseline Road at SW 173rd Avenue, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

No other details are available at this time.

